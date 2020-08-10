why FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $290.72

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FLT] plunged by -$22.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $248.16 during the day while it closed the day at $240.61. The company report on August 6, 2020 that FLEETCOR Appoints Tenured Executive as Chief Financial Officer.

Eric Dey to Retire and will Remain a Senior Advisor through End of 2020.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced that Charles Freund – executive vice president for strategy – has been named chief financial officer effective September 1, 2020. After 18 years with the Company, Eric Dey, the Company’s current chief financial officer, will retire but will remain on as a senior advisor at the Company through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -6.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLT stock has inclined by 0.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.56% and lost -16.37% year-on date.

The market cap for FLT stock reached $22.04 billion, with 84.90 million shares outstanding and 82.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 738.90K shares, FLT reached a trading volume of 1805795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLT shares is $290.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. is set at 8.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FLT stock trade performance evaluation

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, FLT shares dropped by -5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.76, while it was recorded at 258.13 for the last single week of trading, and 266.35 for the last 200 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.59. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.79.

Return on Total Capital for FLT is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.36. Additionally, FLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] managed to generate an average of $102,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. posted 3.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. go to 8.71%.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,517 million, or 95.60% of FLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,902,657, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,322,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in FLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.71 billion in FLT stock with ownership of nearly 29.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FLT] by around 10,109,716 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 13,198,588 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 53,651,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,959,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,477,594 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,239,214 shares during the same period.