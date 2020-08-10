Universal Display Corporation [OLED] Revenue clocked in at $429.70 million, down -9.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Universal Display Corporation [NASDAQ: OLED] price plunged by -0.03 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Universal Display Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“While COVID-19 uncertainties will likely continue to weigh on consumer demand in the near-term, we continue to invest and further strengthen our leadership position in the OLED ecosystem and expect to emerge a stronger partner to our customers and the OLED industry,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display. “The challenges of this pandemic continued to impact us in the second quarter as customer orders and shipments declined. For the second half of the year, while there is cautious optimism in the industry, we believe significant uncertainties still loom over the consumer and macroeconomic environments. Long-term, we believe that the growth path of OLEDs remains robust.”.

A sum of 2227446 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 473.67K shares. Universal Display Corporation shares reached a high of $201.00 and dropped to a low of $175.00 until finishing in the latest session at $186.51.

The one-year OLED stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.15. The average equity rating for OLED stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Universal Display Corporation [OLED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLED shares is $175.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLED stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Universal Display Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Universal Display Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on OLED stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OLED shares from 175 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Display Corporation is set at 7.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLED in the course of the last twelve months was 90.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

OLED Stock Performance Analysis:

Universal Display Corporation [OLED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, OLED shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Universal Display Corporation [OLED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.94, while it was recorded at 185.27 for the last single week of trading, and 168.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universal Display Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Display Corporation [OLED] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.08 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Universal Display Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.86.

Return on Total Capital for OLED is now 20.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Display Corporation [OLED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.05. Additionally, OLED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Display Corporation [OLED] managed to generate an average of $444,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Universal Display Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

OLED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Universal Display Corporation posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Universal Display Corporation go to 28.59%.

Universal Display Corporation [OLED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,139 million, or 72.20% of OLED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,067,970, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,756,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.58 million in OLED stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $526.14 million in OLED stock with ownership of nearly -15.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

203 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Display Corporation [NASDAQ:OLED] by around 5,151,642 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 2,883,508 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 24,879,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,914,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLED stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,090 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 557,609 shares during the same period.