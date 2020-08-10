Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] moved up 1.85: Why It’s Important

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] closed the trading session at $182.93 on 08/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $179.15, while the highest price level was $182.96. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Union Pacific Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on the company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record August 31, 2020.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 121 consecutive years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.18 percent and weekly performance of 5.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, UNP reached to a volume of 2189682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $188.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $156 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 41.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.62, while it was recorded at 177.15 for the last single week of trading, and 167.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 19.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.12. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $157,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Union Pacific Corporation posted 2.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 6.83%.

There are presently around $100,355 million, or 82.30% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,504,525, which is approximately 2.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,550,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.54 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 797 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 33,429,099 shares. Additionally, 951 investors decreased positions by around 39,544,372 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 475,626,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,600,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,500,308 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 7,014,052 shares during the same period.