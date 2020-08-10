The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Stock trading around $109.70 per share: What’s Next?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] traded at a high on 08/07/20, posting a 2.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $109.70. The company report on July 31, 2020 that PNC Announces Redemption Of All Depositary Shares Representing Interests In Series Q Stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on Sept. 1, 2020, of $480,000,000 of Depositary Shares (CUSIP: 693475832) (the “Depositary Shares”) representing interests in PNC’s 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series Q (the “Series Q Preferred Stock”). Each Depositary Share represents a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series Q Preferred Stock. All 19,200,000 Depositary Shares currently outstanding will be redeemed.

The Depositary Shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per Depositary Share plus declared and unpaid dividends of $0.3359375 per Depositary Share, representing the dividend for the period from June 1, 2020 to, but excluding, Sept. 1, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2797830 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.65%.

The market cap for PNC stock reached $45.43 billion, with 430.00 million shares outstanding and 423.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 2797830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $114.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $130 to $127. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.49, while it was recorded at 106.90 for the last single week of trading, and 125.77 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.75. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.04.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.60. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $103,818 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. posted 2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -7.38%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $37,977 million, or 82.60% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,113,459, which is approximately 1.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,504,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in PNC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.38 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 14,030,346 shares. Additionally, 656 investors decreased positions by around 22,622,158 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 309,538,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,191,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,207,705 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 3,051,545 shares during the same period.