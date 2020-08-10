RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] – find out why.

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] jumped around 0.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.32 at the close of the session, up 4.33%. The company report on July 23, 2020 that People’s United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

People’s United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company with over $61 billion in total assets, offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

People’s United Financial Inc. stock is now -33.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBCT Stock saw the intraday high of $11.335 and lowest of $10.755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.22, which means current price is +20.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, PBCT reached a trading volume of 3147063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBCT shares is $12.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

How has PBCT stock performed recently?

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.61, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.77 for the last 200 days.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.06. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for PBCT is now 5.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.62. Additionally, PBCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] managed to generate an average of $80,043 per employee.

Earnings analysis for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, People’s United Financial Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 13.73%.

Insider trade positions for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

There are presently around $3,693 million, or 80.60% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,477,109, which is approximately 2.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 47,414,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.73 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $449.01 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -1.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 17,431,472 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 25,371,277 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 283,469,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,272,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,103 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,112,771 shares during the same period.