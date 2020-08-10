PacWest Bancorp [PACW] moved up 5.58: Why It’s Important

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] closed the trading session at $19.67 on 08/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.21, while the highest price level was $19.68. The company report on July 16, 2020 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2020.

Significant Items .

PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced net earnings for the second quarter of 2020 of $33.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.43 billion, or $12.23 per diluted share. The increase in net earnings in the second quarter was due primarily to a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.60 percent and weekly performance of 7.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, PACW reached to a volume of 1257904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $23.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. On February 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PACW shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.92.

PACW stock trade performance evaluation

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.13, while it was recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading, and 27.21 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.21. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.83.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.19. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $252,563 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PacWest Bancorp posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,863 million, or 82.20% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,817,683, which is approximately -2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,884,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.45 million in PACW stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $99.01 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly 1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PacWest Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 7,926,081 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 14,555,681 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 72,237,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,719,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,581 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,574,930 shares during the same period.