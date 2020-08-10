Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell -5.87% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Per Share Net Income of $0.21 and Normalized FFO of $0.38.

$3.1 Billion of Closed and Announced Investments Year-to-Date.

A sum of 2700585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.62M shares. Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $20.14 and dropped to a low of $19.625 until finishing in the latest session at $19.87.

The one-year MPW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.24. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $27 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.13, while it was recorded at 19.85 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.52 and a Gross Margin at +79.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.59.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.05. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,329,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

MPW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,787 million, or 84.70% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,256,003, which is approximately -0.975% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,907,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in MPW stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $640.97 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 1.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 35,086,537 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 28,547,596 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 378,583,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,217,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,481,358 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,800,019 shares during the same period.