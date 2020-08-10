Market cap of Radian Group Inc. [RDN] reaches 2.89B – now what?

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Radian Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

— GAAP net loss of $30.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, driven by $304.4 million provision expense to increase reserves — .

— New Insurance Written of $25.5 billion, setting company record for quarterly flow mortgage insurance — .

A sum of 1768889 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Radian Group Inc. shares reached a high of $15.655 and dropped to a low of $14.75 until finishing in the latest session at $15.64.

The one-year RDN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.26. The average equity rating for RDN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $16 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26.50 to $30, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on RDN stock. On May 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99.

RDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.26, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 19.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Radian Group Inc. Fundamentals:

RDN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radian Group Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 1.04%.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,881 million, or 97.30% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,256,106, which is approximately 1.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,856,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.28 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $234.3 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -4.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 15,206,493 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 19,591,881 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 149,419,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,217,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,483,112 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,465 shares during the same period.