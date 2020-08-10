Market Analysts see The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] traded at a low on 08/07/20, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.52. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Blackstone to Acquire Ancestry®, Leading Online Family History Business, for $4.7 Billion.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Ancestry® from Silver Lake, GIC, Spectrum Equity, Permira, and other equityholders for a total enterprise value of $4.7 billion. Current Ancestry investor GIC will continue to retain a significant minority stake in the company. This transaction represents the first control acquisition for Blackstone’s eighth vintage of its flagship private equity vehicle.

Ancestry is the global leader in digital family history services, operating in more than 30 countries with more than 3 million paying subscribers across its Ancestry online properties and more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The company harnesses the information found in family trees and historical records to help people gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Ancestry also operates a market-leading consumer genomics business, which informs consumers about their heritage and key health characteristics.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2278192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Blackstone Group Inc. stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for BX stock reached $63.73 billion, with 676.31 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 2278192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $61.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

How has BX stock performed recently?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.88, while it was recorded at 52.74 for the last single week of trading, and 53.94 for the last 200 days.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.19 and a Gross Margin at +98.09. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.09.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 13.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.14. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $705,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings analysis for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 11.50%.

Insider trade positions for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $19,963 million, or 59.90% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,607,019, which is approximately 2.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,533,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in BX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.41 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 69.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

526 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 39,040,208 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 38,323,065 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 302,746,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,109,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,977,543 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,642,171 shares during the same period.