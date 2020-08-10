Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is 16.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $152.93 on 08/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.58, while the highest price level was $153.50. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Empagliflozin meets primary endpoint in reducing risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in Phase III trial in adults with and without diabetes.

BURLINGTON, ON and TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ – Positive top-line results from the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase III trial in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without diabetes, were announced by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). EMPEROR-Reduced met its primary endpoint, demonstrating superiority with empagliflozin (10 mg) compared to placebo in reducing the risk for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard of care. Overall, the safety profile was similar to the known safety profile of empagliflozin.

“Heart failure is on the rise and is a major cause of death, disability and cost to Canadians. New therapies to treat heart failure are urgently required,” said Dr. Subodh Verma, a Professor and Cardiac Surgeon at the University of Toronto at St Michael’s Hospital, who served as the Canadian lead investigator on the trial and as a member of the Scientific Excellence Committee for the EMPEROR Program. “The results of the EMPEROR-Reduced trial demonstrate that empagliflozin is poised to represent a new standard of care for heart failure, and can add quite considerably to what can be achieved with the current established treatments.” .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.36 percent and weekly performance of 1.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 2016653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $164.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $157 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $148, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 54.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.41, while it was recorded at 153.57 for the last single week of trading, and 141.16 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +78.85. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.78.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 27.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.90. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 548.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $137,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eli Lilly and Company posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 13.18%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114,144 million, or 81.30% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 111,560,304, which is approximately -1.511% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,675,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.11 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.83 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 5.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 702 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 43,915,772 shares. Additionally, 790 investors decreased positions by around 50,798,529 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 651,667,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,382,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,907,501 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,404,710 shares during the same period.