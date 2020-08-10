eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $57

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.13%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that eBay and LendingPoint Team Up to Provide Seller Financing to Entrepreneurs and Businesses.

The pilot program is live now and is compatible with eBay’s managed payments program.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock rose by 33.84%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.17. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.55 billion, with 703.00 million shares outstanding and 664.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.38M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 6363676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $60.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $30 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EBAY stock. On June 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 46 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.94, while it was recorded at 55.97 for the last single week of trading, and 40.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.62 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.45. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $134,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EBAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 15.92%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,012 million, or 97.90% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,094,315, which is approximately 2.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,003,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 74,003,016 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 126,315,996 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 470,070,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 670,389,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,237,191 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 13,464,894 shares during the same period.