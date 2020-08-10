Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] Is Currently 0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] gained 0.30% or 0.12 points to close at $39.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1412568 shares. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

96 Percent of Expiring Leases Renewed or Immediately Backfilled.

26.6 Percent Growth in Net Effective Rents.

It opened the trading session at $39.49, the shares rose to $39.86 and dropped to $39.4795, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRE points out that the company has recorded 8.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, DRE reached to a volume of 1412568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $37.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $35 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRE in the course of the last twelve months was 70.77.

Trading performance analysis for DRE stock

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.61, while it was recorded at 39.74 for the last single week of trading, and 34.77 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Total Capital for DRE is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.02. Additionally, DRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] managed to generate an average of $1,067,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Realty Corporation posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

There are presently around $14,129 million, or 99.80% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,659,302, which is approximately 1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,949,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in DRE stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.35 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly 31.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 24,723,155 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 22,884,811 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 307,832,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,440,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,164,789 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,570,476 shares during the same period.