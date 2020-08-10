DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] Is Currently 9.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] gained 9.65% or 0.47 points to close at $5.34 with a heavy trading volume of 2548255 shares. The company report on July 8, 2020 that DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next day, Friday, August 7, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-287-6622. International callers may dial 530-379-4559. The conference ID is 4445689. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.drhc.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

It opened the trading session at $4.77, the shares rose to $5.355 and dropped to $4.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRH points out that the company has recorded -47.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -172.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, DRH reached to a volume of 2548255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $5.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on DRH stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DRH shares from 10.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for DRH stock

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.58. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.91. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.55.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.42. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] managed to generate an average of $5,914,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

There are presently around $1,161 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,820,837, which is approximately 1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,060,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.2 million in DRH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $74.87 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 178.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 33,503,932 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 30,136,421 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 153,756,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,397,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,984,156 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 12,790,749 shares during the same period.