Berenberg slashes price target on Realty Income Corporation [O] – find out why.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Realty Income Announces Operating Results For Second Quarter And First Six Months Of 2020.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company ® , today announced operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 . All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS :.

A sum of 1604916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $62.85 and dropped to a low of $61.75 until finishing in the latest session at $62.72.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.24. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $64.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $55 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 130.42.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.82, while it was recorded at 61.70 for the last single week of trading, and 65.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.65 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,249,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

O Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,307 million, or 76.70% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,529,975, which is approximately 2.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,750,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.42 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 4.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 30,634,274 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 23,893,279 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 205,471,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,999,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,858,864 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,925,999 shares during the same period.