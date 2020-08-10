Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently -0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.28%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Analog Devices Collaborates with Intel on Radio Platform for Addressing 5G Network Design Challenges.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) today announced its collaboration with Intel Corporation to create a flexible radio platform that addresses 5G network design challenges and will enable customers to scale their 5G networks more quickly and economically. The new radio platform combines the advanced technology of ADI’s radio frequency (RF) transceivers with the high performance and low power of Intel Arria 10 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) giving developers a new set of design tools for more easily creating optimized 5G solutions.

Over the last 12 months, ADI stock rose by 3.55%. The one-year Analog Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.06. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.07 billion, with 368.22 million shares outstanding and 367.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, ADI stock reached a trading volume of 2110432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $135.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $101 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $144, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On November 29, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 125 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.85, while it was recorded at 116.60 for the last single week of trading, and 111.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.02 and a Gross Margin at +59.81. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.70.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 10.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.90. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $82,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ADI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 8.20%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,541 million, or 88.10% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,317,320, which is approximately 2.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,803,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.32 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -5.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 25,253,540 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 24,998,227 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 272,489,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,741,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,442,856 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,967,121 shares during the same period.