American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] Revenue clocked in at $7.78 billion, up 12.09% YTD: What’s Next?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] jumped around 2.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $257.61 at the close of the session, up 0.82%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that American Tower to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock is now 12.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMT Stock saw the intraday high of $258.71 and lowest of $254.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 272.20, which means current price is +47.78% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 1022868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $284.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $287, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 6.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 112.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has AMT stock performed recently?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.84, while it was recorded at 257.03 for the last single week of trading, and 236.99 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.05 and a Gross Margin at +47.29. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 6.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 614.40. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 546.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $346,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 14.75%.

Insider trade positions for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

There are presently around $106,046 million, or 94.40% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,532,631, which is approximately 0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,238,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.05 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.06 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly -1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 773 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 17,249,588 shares. Additionally, 590 investors decreased positions by around 19,362,842 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 375,041,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,653,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,948,570 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 962,219 shares during the same period.