why Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.91

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BOOT] closed the trading session at $22.38 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.53, while the highest price level was $22.44. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 27, 2020:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.74 percent and weekly performance of 17.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, BOOT reached to a volume of 1080906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOOT shares is $23.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $19 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $19, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on BOOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

BOOT stock trade performance evaluation

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.11. With this latest performance, BOOT shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.59, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 28.63 for the last 200 days.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +32.68. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.67.

Return on Total Capital for BOOT is now 12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.11. Additionally, BOOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] managed to generate an average of $14,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. go to 12.50%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $723 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOOT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,178,990, which is approximately -3.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,077,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.5 million in BOOT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $42.02 million in BOOT stock with ownership of nearly -7.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BOOT] by around 8,659,587 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,563,196 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,062,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,285,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOOT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,394 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,538,302 shares during the same period.