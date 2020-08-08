SunTrust lifts RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.55 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Update.

– Reopened 36 hotels.

– Second quarter cash burn better than expected .

RLJ Lodging Trust stock is now -51.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLJ Stock saw the intraday high of $8.67 and lowest of $8.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.17, which means current price is +120.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 1256390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on RLJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.90.

How has RLJ stock performed recently?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 12.40 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +19.04. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.35. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $1,469,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RLJ Lodging Trust posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

Insider trade positions for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $1,324 million, or 94.50% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,158,664, which is approximately 0.836% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,466,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.09 million in RLJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $80.18 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly 5.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 23,020,847 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 19,014,138 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 112,824,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,859,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,033,806 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,599,373 shares during the same period.