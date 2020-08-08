PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] fell -38.10% so far this year. What now?

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.52%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that PDC Energy Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results and Provides Significantly Improved 2020 Full-Year Guidance.

PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced its 2020 second quarter operating and financial results. The Company also updated its 2020 guidance including a substantial increase to its projected free cash flow, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, a reduction to its expected capital investments and an increase to both its oil production and total production ranges.

2020 Second Quarter Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, PDCE stock dropped by -40.46%. The one-year PDC Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.38. The average equity rating for PDCE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.61 billion, with 99.54 million shares outstanding and 98.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, PDCE stock reached a trading volume of 2558058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $21.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PDCE Stock Performance Analysis:

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.52. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 24.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.28, while it was recorded at 15.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDC Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.30.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.14. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of -$104,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PDCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDC Energy Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -221.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 15.20%.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,728 million, or 83.44% of PDCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,997,496, which is approximately -3.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,722,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.7 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $128.19 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly -4.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 20,881,774 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 19,596,218 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 66,192,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,670,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 831,061 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,619,215 shares during the same period.