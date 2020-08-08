Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] gain 54.44% so far this year. What now?

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] traded at a low on 08/06/20, posting a -1.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.53. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Papa John’s Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Preliminary Estimated Comparable Sales for July.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 28, 2020. The company also provided an update on the business impact of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1260271 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Papa John’s International Inc. stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.61%.

The market cap for PZZA stock reached $3.12 billion, with 32.09 million shares outstanding and 30.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.67K shares, PZZA reached a trading volume of 1260271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $88.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Papa John’s International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International Inc. stock. On April 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PZZA shares from 64 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 173.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PZZA stock performed recently?

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, PZZA shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.17, while it was recorded at 96.99 for the last single week of trading, and 68.92 for the last 200 days.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.02. Papa John’s International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for PZZA is now 7.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Additionally, PZZA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] managed to generate an average of $295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Papa John’s International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Papa John’s International Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

There are presently around $3,318 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,814,132, which is approximately 16.56% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,557,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.0 million in PZZA stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $289.44 million in PZZA stock with ownership of nearly 14.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Papa John’s International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA] by around 5,891,517 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 5,190,943 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 22,939,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,021,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PZZA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,609,319 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,878,126 shares during the same period.