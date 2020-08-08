For Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP], Craig Hallum sees a rise to $40. What next?

Simulations Plus Inc. [NASDAQ: SLP] gained 3.89% or 2.43 points to close at $65.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1651163 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Simulations Plus Announces Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier developer of drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation software products and services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics and food industries, today announced the entry into an underwriting agreement relating to the sale of 1,818,182 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $55.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commission. The offering is expected to close on or about August 10, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Simulations Plus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 272,727 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as co-manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $59.88, the shares rose to $65.78 and dropped to $58.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLP points out that the company has recorded 85.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -150.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 272.58K shares, SLP reached to a volume of 1651163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLP shares is $73.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Simulations Plus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simulations Plus Inc. is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLP in the course of the last twelve months was 190.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for SLP stock

Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, SLP shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.06, while it was recorded at 67.73 for the last single week of trading, and 40.88 for the last 200 days.

Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.35 and a Gross Margin at +73.43. Simulations Plus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] managed to generate an average of $77,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Simulations Plus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simulations Plus Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simulations Plus Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]

There are presently around $614 million, or 55.60% of SLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLP stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 1,138,406, which is approximately 14.13% of the company’s market cap and around 27.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 856,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.76 million in SLP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.93 million in SLP stock with ownership of nearly -0.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simulations Plus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Simulations Plus Inc. [NASDAQ:SLP] by around 1,329,764 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 968,338 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,139,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,437,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 494,841 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 337,304 shares during the same period.