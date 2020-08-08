Eldorado Resorts Inc. [CZR] Is Currently 6.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] price surged by 6.22 percent to reach at $2.21. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars,” “CZR,” or “the Company”), formerly known as Eldorado Resorts, Inc., today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30 , 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $11.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Resorts Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 59.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.13. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.27, while it was recorded at 34.10 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eldorado Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CZR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eldorado Resorts Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,462 million, or 51.30% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 114,250,942, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,416,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.09 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -9.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 155,910,515 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 164,929,620 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 486,095,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,935,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,010,037 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 41,823,775 shares during the same period.