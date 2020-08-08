Compass Point Initiated New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.03 during the day while it closed the day at $9.95. The company report on June 24, 2020 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings And Host Conference Call On July 29th.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Cangemi will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -7.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYCB stock has inclined by 0.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.87% and lost -17.22% year-on date.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $4.72 billion, with 464.99 million shares outstanding and 448.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 1790085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $13, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.53. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.66.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.14. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $140,240 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,907 million, or 64.50% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC with ownership of 56,755,766, which is approximately 35.947% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,271,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.15 million in NYCB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $437.75 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 1.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 35,896,298 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 21,784,886 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 234,437,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,118,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,491,094 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,016,472 shares during the same period.