Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] Stock trading around $23.69 per share: What’s Next?

Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: ZGNX] price plunged by -3.11 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update. The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 5, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

“In June, we were thrilled to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FINTEPLA® for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “This was a significant milestone for Zogenix and those in the Dravet community seeking effective new treatment options. Last week, we commenced the commercial launch of FINTEPLA in the United States and are very pleased with our early progress. More than 230 U.S. healthcare providers have successfully completed the FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certification required to begin prescribing of FINTEPLA.”.

A sum of 1069536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Zogenix Inc. shares reached a high of $24.41 and dropped to a low of $23.09 until finishing in the latest session at $23.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zogenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Zogenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zogenix Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 273.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

ZGNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, ZGNX shares dropped by -16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 24.10 for the last single week of trading, and 35.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zogenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4736.38. Zogenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11499.53.

Return on Total Capital for ZGNX is now -44.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, ZGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] managed to generate an average of -$2,975,199 per employee.Zogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ZGNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zogenix Inc. posted -6.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -561.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zogenix Inc. go to 8.80%.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,367 million, or 90.44% of ZGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZGNX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,275,538, which is approximately 133.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,940,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.34 million in ZGNX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.41 million in ZGNX stock with ownership of nearly 3.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zogenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:ZGNX] by around 19,341,401 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 10,779,352 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 27,603,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,724,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZGNX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,115 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,714,856 shares during the same period.