ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Is Currently -2.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] loss -2.74% or -0.09 points to close at $3.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1041791 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Ziopharm Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Enrollment completed in Controlled IL-12 phase 2 clinical trial with Regeneron’s Libtayo® –– First patient with DIPG dosed in phase 1/2 pediatric brain tumor trial of Contolled IL-12 –– Work restrictions at the NCI and MD Anderson easing; MD Anderson initiated phase 1 CD19-specific CAR-T clinical trial using RPM –– Eden BioCell on track for Taiwan IND filing for autologus CAR-T clinical trial this year –.

Company to host conference call and webcast today, August 6, at 4:30 p.m. EDT .

It opened the trading session at $3.29, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $3.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZIOP points out that the company has recorded -3.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -78.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ZIOP reached to a volume of 1041791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -377.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

There are presently around $316 million, or 52.80% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,156,323, which is approximately 20.336% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 15,151,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.48 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.62 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 11.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 17,589,305 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,756,589 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 76,505,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,851,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,331,419 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,133,213 shares during the same period.