William Blair lifts Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAM] price surged by 15.23 percent to reach at $3.24. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Beam Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management will participate in the following August investor conferences:.

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.beamtx.com. The webcasts will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

A sum of 3145924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 313.24K shares. Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $27.45 and dropped to a low of $23.00 until finishing in the latest session at $24.52.

The one-year BEAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.38. The average equity rating for BEAM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAM shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55404.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

BEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.37. With this latest performance, BEAM shares dropped by -15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.77% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.24, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Beam Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -417522.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -435144.44.

Return on Total Capital for BEAM is now -56.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.95. Additionally, BEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] managed to generate an average of -$663,780 per employee.Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $644 million, or 51.30% of BEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,971,912, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,359,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.37 million in BEAM stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $82.26 million in BEAM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAM] by around 26,153,259 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,100 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 89,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,246,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,146,824 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,100 shares during the same period.