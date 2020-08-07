why Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.25

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] traded at a high on 08/06/20, posting a 25.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.10. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Tivity Health Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2020 Results.

NUTRISYSTEM BRAND DTC REVENUE INCREASED 6% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR DRIVEN BY HIGHEST NEW PROGRAM STARTS IN A DECADE.

GENERATED $83.9 MILLION IN CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS LED BY SOLID ADJUSTED EBITDA PERFORMANCE IN THE HEALTHCARE DIVISION.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2680587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tivity Health Inc. stands at 6.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for TVTY stock reached $853.63 million, with 48.61 million shares outstanding and 41.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 914.83K shares, TVTY reached a trading volume of 2680587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTY shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Tivity Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Tivity Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivity Health Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 106.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TVTY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TVTY stock performed recently?

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.48. With this latest performance, TVTY shares gained by 52.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.80 for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.57. Tivity Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.36.

Return on Total Capital for TVTY is now 19.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 481.81. Additionally, TVTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] managed to generate an average of -$286,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Tivity Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tivity Health Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tivity Health Inc. go to 2.20%.

Insider trade positions for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

There are presently around $908 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTY stocks are: HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 8,755,310, which is approximately 214.752% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,228,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.61 million in TVTY stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $81.22 million in TVTY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivity Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY] by around 15,166,635 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 16,531,875 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 21,421,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,119,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,746,112 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,767,135 shares during the same period.