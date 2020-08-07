why Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.67

Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ: RCII] traded at a high on 08/06/20, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.86. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Consolidated Revenues of $684M, up 4.2%.

Diluted EPS $0.70; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.80, up 33%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1099126 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rent-A-Center Inc. stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.69%.

The market cap for RCII stock reached $1.73 billion, with 54.77 million shares outstanding and 53.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 505.75K shares, RCII reached a trading volume of 1099126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCII shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Rent-A-Center Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RCII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent-A-Center Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCII in the course of the last twelve months was 12.06.

How has RCII stock performed recently?

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, RCII shares gained by 18.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.42 for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.11, while it was recorded at 30.53 for the last single week of trading, and 24.49 for the last 200 days.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.23 and a Gross Margin at +35.69. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for RCII is now 21.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.42. Additionally, RCII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] managed to generate an average of $11,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.

Earnings analysis for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rent-A-Center Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]

There are presently around $1,716 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,270,309, which is approximately 3.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,166,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.33 million in RCII stocks shares; and ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, currently with $169.93 million in RCII stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent-A-Center Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ:RCII] by around 3,855,854 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 7,241,831 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 42,767,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,864,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCII stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 679,122 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,240,474 shares during the same period.