Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] moved up 8.45: Why It’s Important

Synaptics Incorporated [NASDAQ: SYNA] surged by $6.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $91.84 during the day while it closed the day at $89.69. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Synaptics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

Q4’20 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended June 27, 2020.

Synaptics Incorporated stock has also gained 13.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYNA stock has inclined by 29.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.95% and gained 36.37% year-on date.

The market cap for SYNA stock reached $3.02 billion, with 34.00 million shares outstanding and 33.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 554.33K shares, SYNA reached a trading volume of 1544143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNA shares is $84.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Synaptics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $70 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Synaptics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $100, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on SYNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptics Incorporated is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

SYNA stock trade performance evaluation

Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.32. With this latest performance, SYNA shares gained by 32.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.58 for Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.43, while it was recorded at 83.40 for the last single week of trading, and 64.07 for the last 200 days.

Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.02 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. Synaptics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for SYNA is now 1.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.25. Additionally, SYNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] managed to generate an average of -$12,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Synaptics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synaptics Incorporated posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synaptics Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,198 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,296,009, which is approximately -3.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,998,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.64 million in SYNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $348.71 million in SYNA stock with ownership of nearly -0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synaptics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Synaptics Incorporated [NASDAQ:SYNA] by around 6,278,638 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 4,389,964 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 24,989,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,658,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,345 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 562,320 shares during the same period.