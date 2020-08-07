Scotiabank slashes price target on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] – find out why.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.80%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted share basis unless otherwise stated.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, VICI stock rose by 8.20%. The one-year VICI Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.09. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.09 billion, with 533.67 million shares outstanding and 532.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, VICI stock reached a trading volume of 2551950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $24.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VICI stock. On December 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VICI shares from 26 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.28, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 21.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.02.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.49. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $3,899,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

VICI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 19.50%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,668 million, or 99.70% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 60,885,334, which is approximately 23.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,500,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $925.91 million in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 9.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 97,050,707 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 74,309,153 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 386,685,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,045,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,048,386 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 15,936,186 shares during the same period.