ROTH Capital lifts Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GBT] loss -5.68% on the last trading session, reaching $64.04 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2020 that GBT Reports Recent Business Progress and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Achieved Oxbryta® (voxelotor) net revenues of $31.5 million, with approximately 1,000 new patient prescriptions .

Announced plans to seek approval of Oxbryta for younger pediatric patients in the United States and seek approval of Oxbryta in Europe Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. represents 60.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.02 billion with the latest information. GBT stock price has been found in the range of $63.94 to $69.855.

If compared to the average trading volume of 846.35K shares, GBT reached a trading volume of 1546103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBT shares is $108.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $103, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on GBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 248.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46.

Trading performance analysis for GBT stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, GBT shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.10, while it was recorded at 67.73 for the last single week of trading, and 66.88 for the last 200 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13737.38 and a Gross Margin at -373.43. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12654.93.

Return on Total Capital for GBT is now -44.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.54. Additionally, GBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] managed to generate an average of -$757,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]

There are presently around $4,194 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,368,206, which is approximately 59.81% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,065,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.45 million in GBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $354.03 million in GBT stock with ownership of nearly 1.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GBT] by around 10,506,024 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 4,824,890 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 50,158,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,489,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,683,723 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,719,755 shares during the same period.