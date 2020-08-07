PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] Revenue clocked in at $747.80 million, up 49.66% YTD: What’s Next?

PetIQ Inc. [NASDAQ: PETQ] closed the trading session at $37.49 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.10, while the highest price level was $38.99. The company report on August 6, 2020 that PetIQ, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Consolidated Net Sales Increased 21.0% Year-Over-Year to $267.0 Million, Despite Services Segment Closures Related to COVID-19.

Outlines Services Segment Reopening Plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.66 percent and weekly performance of 3.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 465.26K shares, PETQ reached to a volume of 1007849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PETQ shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PETQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for PetIQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2018, representing the official price target for PetIQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetIQ Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

PETQ stock trade performance evaluation

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, PETQ shares gained by 12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.39 for PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.77, while it was recorded at 37.13 for the last single week of trading, and 28.05 for the last 200 days.

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.59 and a Gross Margin at +15.14. PetIQ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.61.

Return on Total Capital for PETQ is now 2.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.80. Additionally, PETQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] managed to generate an average of -$6,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.PetIQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PetIQ Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PETQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PetIQ Inc. go to 25.00%.

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,170 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETQ stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,516,924, which is approximately 119.119% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; EOS MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,472,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.19 million in PETQ stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $65.68 million in PETQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PetIQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in PetIQ Inc. [NASDAQ:PETQ] by around 7,785,885 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,349,838 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,071,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,206,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETQ stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,462,643 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,720,787 shares during the same period.