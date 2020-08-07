Northland Capital lifts Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] loss -2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $4.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2020 that AVCtechnologies Announces Agreement to Buy Ribbon’s Kandy Communications Business.

Kandy acquisition adds industry-leading proprietary, multi-tenant cloud communications platform.

Combination creates a comprehensive suite of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) capabilities.

Ribbon Communications Inc. represents 120.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $674.67 million with the latest information. RBBN stock price has been found in the range of $4.63 to $5.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 383.67K shares, RBBN reached a trading volume of 1337210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Ribbon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on RBBN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBBN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for RBBN stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, RBBN shares gained by 12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +54.24. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.10.

Return on Total Capital for RBBN is now 0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.64. Additionally, RBBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] managed to generate an average of -$58,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]

There are presently around $435 million, or 64.40% of RBBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 49,949,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 7,357,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.21 million in RBBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.98 million in RBBN stock with ownership of nearly 1.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN] by around 5,426,039 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,011,298 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 85,070,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,507,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBBN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,383 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 654,991 shares during the same period.