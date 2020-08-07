Market cap of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] reaches 201.24M – now what?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.55%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that LD Micro Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD 500..

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

“For the first time in ten years, we were unable to host our mid-year conference, which caused us to dream up the LD 500,” stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. “This will be our most ambitious event to date, expected to feature over 300 companies to more than 20,000 attendees. While the economy and financial world have been turned upside down, investor interest is as high as we have ever seen, and we will have something for everyone. Our “Zooming with LD” series has created some significant momentum that we plan to ride out till the big week.”.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock rose by 12.90%. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $201.24 million, with 115.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 1266096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw dropped their target price from $6.30 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on UUUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 105.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6538, while it was recorded at 1.7920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6421 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

UUUU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 23.29% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,307,972, which is approximately 21.55% of the company’s market cap and around 5.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,142,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.0 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.4 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 3,995,727 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,977,710 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,689,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,663,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,917 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 481,381 shares during the same period.