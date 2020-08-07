Market Analysts see Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] loss -0.24% or -0.09 points to close at $36.79 with a heavy trading volume of 1101460 shares. The company report on July 22, 2020 that Hannon Armstrong Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-866-652-5200 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6060. Please ask to be connected to the Hannon Armstrong call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or for international callers, 1-412-317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10146124. The replay will be available until August 13, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $37.08, the shares rose to $37.97 and dropped to $36.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HASI points out that the company has recorded 2.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -145.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 754.33K shares, HASI reached to a volume of 1101460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $36.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on HASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, HASI shares gained by 22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.03, while it was recorded at 36.09 for the last single week of trading, and 30.02 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.25 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.62.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 1.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.54. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] managed to generate an average of $1,336,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]

There are presently around $2,106 million, or 81.60% of HASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,625,911, which is approximately -1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,366,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.23 million in HASI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $218.97 million in HASI stock with ownership of nearly -0.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE:HASI] by around 7,967,207 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 1,509,929 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 47,773,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,250,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HASI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,355,674 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 328,108 shares during the same period.