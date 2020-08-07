Market Analysts see Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Energizer Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ENR] jumped around 1.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.43 at the close of the session, up 4.13%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results.

– Reported Net sales increased 1.7% to $658.0 million driven by strong performance in batteries and auto leading to organic growth of 3.4%(1).

– Diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share was $0.37 in the third fiscal quarter compared to $0.07 in the prior year third quarter, and Adjusted Diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share was $0.50 compared to $0.37 in the prior year third quarter(1). Incremental net COVID-19 costs and interest reduced reported and adjusted earnings per share by $0.11 .

Energizer Holdings Inc. stock is now -5.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENR Stock saw the intraday high of $48.14 and lowest of $45.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.84, which means current price is +78.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 740.33K shares, ENR reached a trading volume of 1274243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENR shares is $51.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energizer Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Energizer Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $34, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ENR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energizer Holdings Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ENR stock performed recently?

Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, ENR shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.75, while it was recorded at 49.56 for the last single week of trading, and 45.03 for the last 200 days.

Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.01. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.59.

Return on Total Capital for ENR is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 642.72. Additionally, ENR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] managed to generate an average of $8,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Energizer Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energizer Holdings Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energizer Holdings Inc. go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]

There are presently around $3,159 million, or 98.80% of ENR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,436,387, which is approximately 0.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,178,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.04 million in ENR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $289.78 million in ENR stock with ownership of nearly 2.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Energizer Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ENR] by around 3,803,413 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 5,492,573 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 57,309,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,605,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,569,748 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 975,639 shares during the same period.