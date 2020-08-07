Market Analysts see Catasys Inc. [OTRK] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Catasys Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] gained 43.58% on the last trading session, reaching $56.47 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Ontrak Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Management Commentary.

Catasys Inc. represents 16.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $967.90 million with the latest information. OTRK stock price has been found in the range of $46.00 to $58.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 452.24K shares, OTRK reached a trading volume of 3001720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catasys Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $34.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Catasys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catasys Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.84.

Trading performance analysis for OTRK stock

Catasys Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.60. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 103.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.04 for Catasys Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.11, while it was recorded at 41.31 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

Catasys Inc. [OTRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catasys Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.03 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Catasys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.11.

Return on Total Capital for OTRK is now -455.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -620.98. Additionally, OTRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 332.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 143.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catasys Inc. [OTRK] managed to generate an average of -$64,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Catasys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Catasys Inc. [OTRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catasys Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catasys Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catasys Inc. [OTRK]

There are presently around $191 million, or 20.50% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 491,011, which is approximately 1.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 439,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.83 million in OTRK stocks shares; and WINNING POINTS ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $15.77 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catasys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Catasys Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 550,975 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 394,077 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,431,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,376,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,626 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 258,080 shares during the same period.