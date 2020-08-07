Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $33

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.17%. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock. The Company’s quarterly dividends are pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by its board of directors. The actual declaration of future cash dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by the board of directors each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance.

The Company’s dividend is payable to stockholders of record on September 4, 2020 and is expected to be paid on September 25, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, KNX stock rose by 22.97%. The one-year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.17. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.16 billion, with 170.62 million shares outstanding and 124.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, KNX stock reached a trading volume of 1357413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $52.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. On December 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.32, while it was recorded at 42.99 for the last single week of trading, and 37.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +15.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 6.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.71. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $13,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 8.34%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,434 million, or 93.60% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,322,700, which is approximately -12.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,928,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.07 million in KNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $477.58 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 3.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 21,211,953 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 18,048,217 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 112,696,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,957,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,768,076 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,216,135 shares during the same period.