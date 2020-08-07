Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] Revenue clocked in at $301.60 million, down -46.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.60%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Kite Realty Group Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) reported today its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to the safety of our employees, tenants, and customers as our centers provide essential and desirable shopping destinations,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “While the pandemic has caused significant dislocation to all our lives, we believe that strong retail real estate like KRG’s will play an increasingly important role in retailer strategies as they focus their operations on the locations best placed to serve their customers’ needs. KRG’s second quarter rent collection of 80% and July rent collection of 87% are a testament to the strength of our assets.”.

Over the last 12 months, KRG stock dropped by -31.43%. The one-year Kite Realty Group Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.0. The average equity rating for KRG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $889.71 million, with 84.02 million shares outstanding and 83.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 671.89K shares, KRG stock reached a trading volume of 1056806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

KRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kite Realty Group Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +31.33. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.17.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.04. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$4,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

KRG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kite Realty Group Trust posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRG.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $847 million, or 99.40% of KRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,533,345, which is approximately 0.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,473,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.8 million in KRG stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $52.82 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly 11.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 6,262,391 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 4,746,073 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 70,017,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,025,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,642 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,158 shares during the same period.