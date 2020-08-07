JMP Securities slashes price target on PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] – find out why.

PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRAA] closed the trading session at $43.70 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.04, while the highest price level was $44.99. The company report on August 6, 2020 that PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $57.9 million compared to $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $1.26 compared to $0.41 in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 , net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $77.0 million , or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to $33.8 million , or $0.74 per diluted share, during the same period in 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.39 percent and weekly performance of 11.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 67.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 335.13K shares, PRAA reached to a volume of 1013510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRAA shares is $42.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for PRA Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for PRA Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PRA Group Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRAA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75.

PRAA stock trade performance evaluation

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, PRAA shares gained by 16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.27, while it was recorded at 40.80 for the last single week of trading, and 34.72 for the last 200 days.

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.50 and a Gross Margin at +67.88. PRA Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.48.

Return on Total Capital for PRAA is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.52. Additionally, PRAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] managed to generate an average of $19,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PRA Group Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRA Group Inc. go to 64.00%.

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,135 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,778,468, which is approximately -1.891% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,848,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.88 million in PRAA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $132.75 million in PRAA stock with ownership of nearly 9.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PRA Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRAA] by around 3,187,619 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,157,587 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 41,515,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,860,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRAA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 966,908 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 591,422 shares during the same period.