Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] is 36.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] traded at a high on 08/06/20, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.99. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased to announce our first regulatory submission to initiate a Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001, which is an important milestone as we deliver on our mission to develop curative, CRISPR/Cas9-based treatments for severe diseases. Our CTA keeps us on track to dose our first ATTR patient by year-end and is a critical step in executing our global development strategy for the first systemically delivered CRISPR-based therapy to enter clinical trial,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer, John Leonard, M.D. “With our recently expanded collaboration with Regeneron and subsequent financing, we are well-capitalized to advance our initial wave of development programs and continue our work developing innovative modular platform capabilities.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1300637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.43%.

The market cap for NTLA stock reached $1.18 billion, with 50.49 million shares outstanding and 46.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, NTLA reached a trading volume of 1300637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $28.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

How has NTLA stock performed recently?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, NTLA shares dropped by -19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.83, while it was recorded at 19.26 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.78. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -230.92.

Return on Total Capital for NTLA is now -37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.81. Additionally, NTLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] managed to generate an average of -$368,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings analysis for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

There are presently around $915 million, or 71.50% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,239,286, which is approximately 17.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 7,091,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.75 million in NTLA stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $123.84 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly -12.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 2,989,252 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,780,314 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 39,981,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,750,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 456,650 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 684,879 shares during the same period.