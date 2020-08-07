Goldman lifts Insmed Incorporated [INSM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Insmed Incorporated [NASDAQ: INSM] jumped around 2.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.51 at the close of the session, up 10.19%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Insmed Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

–ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) Total Revenue of $42.5 Million for Second Quarter 2020–.

–ARIKAYCE Included in New International Treatment Guidelines for NTM Lung Disease; Positive CHMP Opinion in European Union to Advance Global Growth–.

Insmed Incorporated stock is now 23.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INSM Stock saw the intraday high of $29.92 and lowest of $27.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.94, which means current price is +144.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 954.18K shares, INSM reached a trading volume of 1679736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Insmed Incorporated [INSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INSM shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Insmed Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $43 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Insmed Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on INSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insmed Incorporated is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for INSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

How has INSM stock performed recently?

Insmed Incorporated [INSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, INSM shares gained by 3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Insmed Incorporated [INSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.17, while it was recorded at 27.26 for the last single week of trading, and 23.57 for the last 200 days.

Insmed Incorporated [INSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insmed Incorporated [INSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -172.38 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. Insmed Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -186.37.

Return on Total Capital for INSM is now -39.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insmed Incorporated [INSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.73. Additionally, INSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insmed Incorporated [INSM] managed to generate an average of -$584,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Insmed Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Insmed Incorporated [INSM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Insmed Incorporated posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INSM.

Insider trade positions for Insmed Incorporated [INSM]

There are presently around $2,908 million, or 98.70% of INSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INSM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,466,134, which is approximately 0.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,831,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.61 million in INSM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $248.98 million in INSM stock with ownership of nearly 3.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insmed Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Insmed Incorporated [NASDAQ:INSM] by around 13,268,614 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 12,582,937 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,701,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,553,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INSM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,615,552 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,529,317 shares during the same period.