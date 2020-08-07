Goldman Downgrade Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] loss -1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $64.25 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Syneos Health Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Highlights.

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a Contract Research Organization and a Contract Commercial Organization, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Syneos Health Inc. represents 104.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.72 billion with the latest information. SYNH stock price has been found in the range of $62.88 to $66.305.

If compared to the average trading volume of 689.32K shares, SYNH reached a trading volume of 1266287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $66.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Syneos Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SYNH stock

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.93, while it was recorded at 64.30 for the last single week of trading, and 56.14 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +16.84. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.81.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.37. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $5,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syneos Health Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 9.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]

There are presently around $6,863 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 22,413,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 19,244,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in SYNH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $547.38 million in SYNH stock with ownership of nearly -3.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syneos Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNH] by around 3,524,991 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 5,930,227 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 97,358,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,813,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,071 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,008,538 shares during the same period.