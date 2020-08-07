frontdoor inc. [FTDR] Is Currently 11.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

frontdoor inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] gained 11.00% or 4.48 points to close at $45.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1314788 shares. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Frontdoor Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Revenue Increase of 8 Percent to $417 Million; Customer Retention Stable at 75 Percent; Cash Increased $64 Million to $545 Million.

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced second-quarter 2020 results.

.

It opened the trading session at $41.52, the shares rose to $45.33 and dropped to $40.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTDR points out that the company has recorded 5.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 601.35K shares, FTDR reached to a volume of 1314788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about frontdoor inc. [FTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $49.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for frontdoor inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2019, representing the official price target for frontdoor inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $47.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on FTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for frontdoor inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FTDR stock

frontdoor inc. [FTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, FTDR shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for frontdoor inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.16, while it was recorded at 42.54 for the last single week of trading, and 42.93 for the last 200 days.

frontdoor inc. [FTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and frontdoor inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.49 and a Gross Margin at +47.91. frontdoor inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.21.

Return on Total Capital for FTDR is now 36.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.15. Additionally, FTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, frontdoor inc. [FTDR] managed to generate an average of $66,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 118.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.frontdoor inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

frontdoor inc. [FTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, frontdoor inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for frontdoor inc. go to 14.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at frontdoor inc. [FTDR]

There are presently around $3,969 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,181,922, which is approximately 1.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,049,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.54 million in FTDR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $252.22 million in FTDR stock with ownership of nearly -3.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in frontdoor inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in frontdoor inc. [NASDAQ:FTDR] by around 10,799,930 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 6,802,638 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 70,178,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,780,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTDR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,674,978 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,804,999 shares during the same period.