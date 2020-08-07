For Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], Goldman sees a rise to $28. What next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.71%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Franklin Templeton Launches Franklin Municipal Green Bond Fund for US Investors.

Franklin Templeton today announced the launch of Franklin Municipal Green Bond Fund, one of the few strategies solely focusing on muni green bonds. The fund seeks to maximize income exempt from federal income taxes by investing in green bonds, including climate bonds, sustainability bonds and environmental impact bonds.

“The muni green bond universe is expanding, and for investors, green bonds provide an opportunity to dedicate capital to projects and programs that have a defined environmental purpose,” said Ben Barber, director of Municipal Bonds for Franklin Templeton Fixed Income, “As demand builds from impact-focused investors and financial professionals, the limited inventory of offerings gives our team first mover advantage. As one of the largest municipal bond fund managers in the nation, our resources allow us to more completely analyze the space and better identify truly green projects.”.

Over the last 12 months, BEN stock dropped by -27.94%. The one-year Franklin Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.18. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.63 billion, with 490.40 million shares outstanding and 268.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, BEN stock reached a trading volume of 2355614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $21.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $28, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 329.04.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.18, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 22.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.84 and a Gross Margin at +66.65. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.61.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $123,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

BEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -6.71%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,414 million, or 52.00% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,016,574, which is approximately 2.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 27,642,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.98 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $540.43 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

234 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 33,485,020 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 31,810,675 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 182,467,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,763,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,225,158 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,452,473 shares during the same period.