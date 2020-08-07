Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] moved up 1.94: Why It’s Important

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.08%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Flexion Therapeutics Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today reported financial results and recent business highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“In light of the significant challenges presented by COVID-19, we made excellent progress across all areas of the business in the second quarter,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “We saw demand for ZILRETTA build month-over-month throughout the quarter, and we continued to add new accounts, bolstering our confidence that ZILRETTA can become the leading intra-articular therapy for OA knee pain. Furthermore, in May, following the voluntary suspension of clinical trials, we resumed the Phase 1, dose-escalation trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of FX201, our novel, intra-articular, IL-1RA gene therapy product candidate in development for the treatment of OA. In addition, we continued to advance the preclinical program for FX301, a locally administered peripheral nerve block product candidate for control of post-operative pain, and we remain on track to enter the clinic in 2021. While the impacts of the pandemic on the second half of the year are impossible to predict, our confidence in ZILRETTA and our ability to advance our pipeline of compelling product candidates, remains as strong as ever.”.

Over the last 12 months, FLXN stock rose by 26.05%. The one-year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.21. The average equity rating for FLXN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $627.80 million, with 38.55 million shares outstanding and 34.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 886.68K shares, FLXN stock reached a trading volume of 1251809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLXN shares is $21.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLXN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61.

FLXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, FLXN shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flexion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.78 and a Gross Margin at +86.35. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.29.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.36. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$520,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

FLXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $434 million, or 87.50% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 4,239,469, which is approximately -14.057% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,970,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.23 million in FLXN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $32.31 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 4,649,658 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,030,159 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 25,045,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,725,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,453 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,589,143 shares during the same period.