Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] moved up 37.71: Why It’s Important

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGI] price surged by 37.71 percent to reach at $2.47.

A sum of 1980036 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 224.90K shares. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares reached a high of $9.15 and dropped to a low of $7.74 until finishing in the latest session at $9.02.

The one-year FRGI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.86. The average equity rating for FRGI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stock. On July 02, 2018, analysts increased their price target for FRGI shares from 29 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRGI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

FRGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.13. With this latest performance, FRGI shares gained by 54.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.31 for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.95 and a Gross Margin at +14.44. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.77.

Return on Total Capital for FRGI is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.09. Additionally, FRGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] managed to generate an average of -$8,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

FRGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $238 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGI stocks are: JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. with ownership of 5,262,189, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,337,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.1 million in FRGI stocks shares; and AREX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $22.6 million in FRGI stock with ownership of nearly 93.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGI] by around 3,324,767 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,308,533 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,759,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,392,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,847 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,681 shares during the same period.