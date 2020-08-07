eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] is 133.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] gained 9.73% or 2.35 points to close at $26.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1088027 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that eXp to Expand Global Footprint.

France, India, Mexico, Portugal and South Africa to Open by Year End.

eXp, one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it intends to expand real estate operations to France, India, Mexico, Portugal and South Africa by the end of 2020.

It opened the trading session at $24.73, the shares rose to $26.90 and dropped to $23.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPI points out that the company has recorded 125.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -307.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 435.52K shares, EXPI reached to a volume of 1088027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPI stock

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.58. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 57.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.17 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.94, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.58. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now -19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.14. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of -$15,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.87.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

There are presently around $218 million, or 12.70% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,300,718, which is approximately 0.407% of the company’s market cap and around 62.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,715,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.46 million in EXPI stocks shares; and PHOENICIAN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $19.89 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 952,083 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 581,871 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,701,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,235,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 480,287 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 470,111 shares during the same period.