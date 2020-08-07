Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] Stock trading around $31.66 per share: What’s Next?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DNLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 36.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.03%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Denali Therapeutics Announces Decision to Advance DNL151 into Late Stage Clinical Studies in Parkinson’s Patients.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that DNL151 has been selected to progress into late stage studies in Parkinson’s disease patients with a kinase activating mutation in LRRK2 and in sporadic Parkinson’s disease patients.

“Safety and biomarker data from studies of our two LRRK2 molecules in Parkinson’s patients support moving DNL151 into late stage clinical studies with the aim of addressing the devastating clinical decline and pathology of disease in Parkinson’s patients,” said Carole Ho, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “Our collaboration partner Biogen is a respected leader in neurodegenerative diseases and brings deep scientific and development expertise in Parkinson’s disease which will allow us to accelerate our development plan and we believe increase the likelihood of ultimate success.”.

Over the last 12 months, DNLI stock rose by 67.78%. The one-year Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.49. The average equity rating for DNLI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.42 billion, with 102.42 million shares outstanding and 96.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 525.69K shares, DNLI stock reached a trading volume of 6303404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNLI shares is $29.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DNLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denali Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 131.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43.

DNLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.03. With this latest performance, DNLI shares gained by 16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.30 for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.60, while it was recorded at 25.19 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denali Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -793.48. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.74.

Return on Total Capital for DNLI is now -41.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.37. Additionally, DNLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] managed to generate an average of -$757,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

DNLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNLI.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,542 million, or 87.00% of DNLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNLI stocks are: CRESTLINE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 15,567,736, which is approximately -20.012% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,129,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.05 million in DNLI stocks shares; and FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., currently with $252.66 million in DNLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denali Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DNLI] by around 13,847,470 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,751,725 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,689,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,288,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNLI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,095,562 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 585,914 shares during the same period.