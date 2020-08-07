Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] moved up 3.80: Why It’s Important

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] closed the trading session at $0.96 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9112, while the highest price level was $1.00. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today announced that on August 4, 2020, the Company received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards as a result of the average closing price of the Company’s common stock being less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

In accordance with the NYSE rules, the Company has a period of six months following the receipt of the NYSE notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement, or until the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders if stockholder approval is required to cure the share price non-compliance, as would be the case to effectuate a reverse stock split. The NYSE rules require the Company to notify the NYSE, within 10 business days of receipt of the NYSE notice, of its intent to cure this deficiency. The Company intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to regain compliance with the requirements of Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual by implementing a reverse stock split, subject to approval by the Company’s board of directors and the stockholders at the next annual meeting of stockholders, if the Company does not achieve an accelerated cure prior to the cure deadline.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.43 percent and weekly performance of 3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CCO reached to a volume of 1151434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0399, while it was recorded at 0.9189 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7070 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +34.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.54.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.69. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$61,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $440 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,013,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,214,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.93 million in CCO stocks shares; and MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $29.22 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 31.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 53,062,747 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 59,620,689 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 345,763,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,447,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,347,625 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 12,734,649 shares during the same period.